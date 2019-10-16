Mike Noyes is ready for the job.
A longtime assistant high-school coach in baseball and football, Noyes has been named the new head baseball coach of the Marshall Statesmen. He worked as an assistant for seven seasons with the high-school program under former coach Aaron Tarr, where he was in the hot seat coaching third base.
“I’m up to it and prepared,” Noyes said. “It’s great to get this opportunity. We want to continue the success and good play and execution we had under Aaron.”
Tarr stepped down in recent weeks to accept an assistant coaching position with the Georgetown University baseball team. Tarr compiled a 116-47 record and won six straight National District championships, and had runner-up finishes in region and state tournaments in 2015. Noyes coached under Tarr all seven years.
Marshall finished 16-7 last season and won the district tournament. The Statesmen return a number of starters from that team, including Robert Kelley, Andrew Margiotta, Corey Lauer and Jason Pan.
Noyes, 45, graduated from nearby George Mason High School where he played baseball and football.
In addition to coaching at Marshall, Noyes is on the football staff as the defensive coordinator at McLean High School, where he also spent time as an assistant baseball coach in the past. He also has coached football at Marshall as an assistant. In addition, Noyes has coached summertime American Legion baseball.
“I have learned a lot from a lot of good head coaches,” Noyes said.
Longtime Marshall assistant coach Jason McMahon will continue on the staff and will take Noyes’ place coaching third base.
