The annual Langley High School Boys Basketball Summer Camps are July 12-16 for session one and July 19-23 for session two, each at Langley. The camps are open to rising third through 10th graders.
For more information, visit http://langleyhs.jumbula.com or contact coach Scott Newman at newmanjscott@gmail.com.
* The Marshall High School girls basketball camp is June 21-24 for players ages 8 to 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Marshall. The cost is $150 per player.
For information email Trivisonno12@gmail.com or call (703) 864-2029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.