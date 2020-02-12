In a showdown for first place in the National District, the visiting Edison Eagles (18-5, 12-0) concluded their regular season with a 61-41 win over the Marshall Statesmen in girls high-school basketball action Feb. 11.
With one regular-season league game to play, Marshall (15-6, 9-2) will finish second.
The game was close in the first half with three ties and five lead changes.
Edison led 30-27 at halftime, then slowly pulled comfortably ahead in the final two quarters when Marshall did not shoot well from the floor (5 of 21).
Christina Trivisonno had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals for Marshall; Rachel South had eight points, six boards and three blocks; Valerie Dirkse added eight points and six rebounds; and Mary Trivisonno had five points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Edison’s Bri John’s made six three-pointers and scored 26 to go with eight rebounds. Celeste Castma had 15 points and six boards, Aurea Gingras scored 10 and had three steals and Charlotte Jewell had six points and three assists.
* In another girls basketball game Feb. 11, the Oakton Cougars (17-5, 6-2) wrapped up their regular season with a 55-24 home win over the Centreville Wildcats, to finish second in the Concorde District.
Grace Meshanko scored 20 and Kara Vietmeyer 14 for Oakton.
* In girls and boys basketball action, the Langley Saxons and McLean Highlanders ended their regular-seasons Feb. 11, and play first-round Liberty District Tournament high-school games Feb. 14.
The McLean girls (14-8, 6-4) are the No. 3 seed and host bottom seed Washington-Liberty, with the No. 4 seed Langley girls (12-10, 5-5) hosting No. 5 seed Yorktown.
The No. 5 seed McLean boys (8-14, 3-7) play at No. 4 seed Herndon in the first round and No. 6 seed Langley (7-15, 2-8) play at No. 3 seed Yorktown.
* In boys Feb. 11 National District action, the Marshall Statesmen (7-14, 5-6) lost to Edison, 74-66, and have one regular-season game remaining Feb. 14 at Falls Church. Jack Taylor had 19 points, Gavin Bundy 13, Thomas Burke 11 and Andrew Heiden 10 for Marshall, which led 33-22 at halftime.
* The Oakton Cougars (10-11, 3-5) finished their boys season Feb. 11 with a 53-49 loss to the host Centreville Wildcats. Winston Aju-Onu scored 19 and Max Wilson 10 for Oakton.
