Trailing 4-3 early in the contest, the host Marshall Statesmen charged in front for good, thanks to a 9-0 run, en route to defeating the Langley Saxons, 49-35, Feb. 25 in a quarterfinal game of the 6D North Region girls high-school basketball tournament.
Marshall (20-6) shot well from the floor (49 percent) throughout the game and had just two first-half turnovers in the first half when it build a 28-13 halftime lead.
Marshall now hosts the South Lakes Seahawks in a region semifinal Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
“I saw Langley play so well last night, so this game had me terrified because they are so well coached,” Marshall coach Mike Trivisonno said. “We shot well and didn’t take bad shots. Our girls were focused and ready to play. We moved the ball well and were good on defense.”
Langley (14-13) defeated Westfield, 46-29, the night before in a play-in game.
Marshall was well balanced on offense inside and out against Langley and held the Saxons to 30 percent shooting from the floor.
Christina Trivisonno had 14 points (two three-pointers) and five rebounds for Marshall; point guard Zoe Soule had nine points, five assists and two steals; forward Valerie Dirkse had seven points, nine rebounds and two steals; forward Brenna Smith had seven points off the bench; forward Rachel South had six points and two rebounds; and guard Mary Trivisonno made two three-pointers, scored six and had three rebounds and two steals.
Marshall was ahead 42-24 after three quarters.
For Langley, Summer Thomas scored nine and had four rebounds; Marya Mufti had seven points and nine boards; Annabeth Holsinger scored six and Taylor Maguire had four points and three steals.
Marshall, the 2017-18 region tournament champion, has a three-year 7-1 region-tourney playoff record.
* The undefeated and defending champion Madison Warhawks (25-0) downed the visiting Herndon Hornets, 64-47, Feb. 25 in a quarterfinal game of the 6D North Region girls basketball tournament.
Madison made eight three-pointers, with Tedi Makrigiorgos having four and scoring 25 points. Samantha Glowasky scored 10 and made two threes; Alayna Arnolie had nine points, five rebounds and four assists; Grace Arnolie scored seven with nine rebounds and five assists; Amalia Makrigiorgos had six assists; Kiera Kohler had four points and eight rebounds; and Mia Chapman had seven rebounds and four points.
Madison hosts the McLean Highlanders in a region semifinal Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
In another first-round region game Feb. 25, host McLean (17-9) defeated the Oakton Cougars (18-7) by a 63-55 score. McLean started fast, leading 22-11 at the end of the first period, then survived a fourth-quarter Oakton run.
Elizabeth Dufrane scored 25 points and made three three-pointers to lead McLean. Elly Glenn scored 13, making three threes, Sophie Smith scored 11 and Mia Fitzgerald (one three) and Kendall Jones netted seven each.
* In a first-round game of the girls Division I private-school state high-school basketball tournament, the No. 7 seed and host Flint Hill Huskies (9-18) topped No. 10 seed Trinity Episcopal, 54-46. Caitlyn Shumadine scored 19 points and made four three-pointers for Flint Hill, Lynley Birchard scored 13 and made three threes and Kelli Giuliani had 13 points.
Flint Hill lost to Trinity Episcopal, 60-54, early during the regular season.
Flint Hill is scheduled to play No. 2 seed and host St. Anne’s-Belfield today in a state quarterfinal.
