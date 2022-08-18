Marshall and McLean high schools were two of 54 member Virginia High School League schools that received Stay in the Game awards for the 2021-22 sports school year.
The awards are issued to VHSL public-high-school athletic programs that did not have a coach or athlete ejected from an athletic event during that school year.
Marshall and McLean were not only the lone schools from the 6D North Region to receive the award, but the only ones from Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria. Meridan High School from Falls Church also received the award.
The VHSL has 318 total member high schools.
