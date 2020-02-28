Talk about perseverance.
The Marshall Statesmen faced so much adversity during the regular season when three injured starters missed multiple basketball games, falling behind 10-0 in the girls region championship game and missing their first seven shots was hardly much heartache. The team had become accustomed to misfortune and overcoming hardship.
Marshall (22-6) rallied to win that 6D North Region Tournament title contest in a defensive clash, 37-35, Feb. 28 on its home court over the previously undefeated and defending champion Madison Warhawks (26-1). The region crown was the high-school teams second in three years.
"Before the season started, I thought we could win the region," Marshall coach Mike Trivisonno said. "Then we had all the injuries and we were thinking, when can the season be over?"
Marshall got healthy and all of its players back, started playing better to the tune of a current seven-game winning streak and now having National District and region tourney crowns in the Statesmen's possession.
Both Marshall and Madison advance to next week's Virginia High School League Class 6 start tournament.
Early during the regular season before Christmas, Madison defeated Marshall, 64-43. The Statesmen, though, were missing two starters.
In the region final, Marshall called a time out when trailing 10-0, then responded by scoring the next six points, and were right back in the game.
"We told them during the timeout that being behind 10-0 was nothing," Trivisonno said. "We weren't shooting well, but we stayed focused and aggressive, kept playing great defense and playing gritty and hard. We held them to just 25 points after being down 10-0."
Madison led 18-15 at halftime and 29-25 after three quarters.
In the final period, there were two ties and three lead changes, the last when Marshall senior point guard Zoe Soule stole the ball near midcourt and drove to make a layup. That put the Statesmen ahead 36-35 with 35 seconds left.
"I was waiting for her to make a pass, I was able to get the steal, then and drove hard to the basket and kept going to score," said Soule, who had 17 points and made two big three pointers.
Madison had two more shots, the last a desperation, at the basket but missed. In between those shots Marshall's Brenna Smith (three points, five rebounds) made one of two foul shots.
Christina Trivisonno scored six points and had two assists for Marshall; Mary Trivisonno had four points and four rebounds; Valerie Dirkso had four points, eight rebounds and two blocks; Rachel South had two steals; and Caroline Catterman made a big three-pointer.
"We knew this would be a difficult game, but we didn't believe they would blow us out. We wanted to keep the score close into the fourth quarter, then see what happens," Christina Trivisonno said.
Added Soule: "We have a motto of 'one possession at a time.' We knew if we stayed focused, our shots would start falling."
Marshall was 3-0 in the region tourney, defeating South Lakes, 57-46, in the semifinals and Langley, 49-35, in the first round, and is 6-0 so far in the postseason, allowing 38.7 points per game.
"Our defense has been strong in every game," Mike Trivisonno said.
Madison was 2-1 in the region, defeating Herndon, 64-47, then McLean, 64-49. The 35 points in the final were the Warhawks' fewest points in a game this season.
"It was a defensive game and we didn't shoot well. Marshall was smart, slowed us down and played well," Madison coach Kirsten Stone said about the region final. "We hadn't lost, so we have to feel the pain, cry, feel bad, then feel the rage."
Madison shot 26 percent from the floor and Marshall 31.
For Madison, Tedi Makrigiorgos scored 13 points; Grace Arnolie had 11 points and nine rebounds; Amalia Makrigiorgos had seven points and four rebounds; Kiera Kohler had eight rebounds, three blocks, two steals and a basket; and Alayna Arnolie had nine rebounds.
NOTE: The Statesmen won the 2018 region title game on its home court in another close score, 44-43, over the Langley Saxons.
