The host course wasn’t in its best condition, typical for some golf venues this time of the year. Nonetheless, that didn’t prevent the Marshall Statesmen and Wakefield Warriors from being at the top of their games in what became a two-team duel for the 18-hole National District Tournament championship.
Marshall won the title at Greendale Golf Course in Alexandria by two strokes over Wakefield, 314 to 316, in the high-school event to successfully defend its crown.
The Statesmen advance to the 6D North Region tourney, while the team competition ends this season for the Warriors, who recorded its lowest score in maybe team history with that 316.
“We played well, but unfortunately, we will not be going to regionals,” Wakefield coach Nick Chauvenet said. “Our rules said the top two teams went to region, then we were told we are not. It’s still confusing.”
One thing that is clear is a number of Wakefield players still advance individually to the region.
One of those players is Wakefield’s Esteban Knorr, who was the district’s individual champion. He shot a 69 along with defending champion David Stanford of Marshall, forcing a sudden-death playoff. Knorr won on the second hole with a par while Stanford bogeyed.
The Jefferson Colonials were a distant third (342) in the six-team event, led by a 74 from Trey Elder.
Marshall’s second best score was a 78 carded by freshman Michael Stanford. Leo Perez shot 81 for the Statesmen, Cam Giuseppe 86, Akash Fewell 88 and Harris Lechtman 93.
Marshall was without injured senior Jaden Hartman.
“That was a decent score for us, but we were missing Jaden and with him we could have scored better,” David Stanford said. “It was definitely our team goal to win the district again, so that was the main thing.”
Kyndall Campbell and Anne Kumashiro each shot an 81 to post Wakefield’s second lowest individual scores. The Warriors’ Will McCarter finished with an 85, Andrew Burd an 88 and Guillermo Garcia 91.
Six Wakefield players advance to the region tournament, but will play as individuals.
During the regular season, Wakefield finished second in the three-team Arlington County Tournament and won five matches.
The winner of the 18-hole region tournament advances to the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tourney. David Stanford, who will play at Virginia Tech, is the defending individual region champion, helping Marshall finish third in the team standings during that previous event.
Giuseppe and Perez also played on the previous season’s Marshall team.
