There were no individual champions and two second-place finishers from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas in the recent Virginia High School League Class 6 and Virginia private-school state wrestling tournaments.
In the VHSL competition, Marshall High School’s Benjamin Levy was second at 113 pounds and Oakton’s Isaac Hegg was the runner-up at 152. Each had 3-1 records in the championships, and both lost regular decisions in their title matches.
Hegg’s victories were all by pins, including two in the first period. Levy’s wins included a pin and a major decision.
Third in the VHSL meet were Marshall’s Owen Lebkisher at 145 and Oakton’s Isaac Sanderson at 195.
Fourth was Langley High’s Jacob Steele at heavyweight.
Finishing fifth was McLean’s Brigham Devore at 195.
Oakton was 15th in the team scoring and Marshall 18th.
At the private-school state meet, Potomac School had four wrestlers place in the top eight. Jack Peters was fourth at 220, Adar Weinman fifth at 113, Anwar Karim sixth at 182 and Bram Halpert eighth at 126.
The Panthers were 12th in the team scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.