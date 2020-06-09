Marshall High School recently held a “virtual” college signing and commitment ceremony, in which 20 senior athletes planning to participate in college sports in the 2020-21 school year were recognized.
Such events are usually held inside the school, which is now closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The athletes were welcomed by school administrators then talked about by their coaches. The athletes were recognized and the colleges they will attend and sports they will play include:
Selena Kaup (women’s soccer) Radford University, Alex Taylor (women’s soccer) Fordham University, Gillian Dumont (field hockey) University of Michigan, Avery Burke (women’s lacrosse) Rhodes College, Noelle Lewis (rugby) Brown University, Grace Bir (track and field) College of William and Mary, Ian Thompson (track and field) Denison University, Sophia Tedesco (cross country/track) University of Chicago, Ethan Chang (football) The College of William and Mary, Thomas Burke (football) The College of New Jersey, Michael Circo (football) Gettysburg College, Reilly Tran (tennis) University of North Carolina, Aaron Tingley (swim and dive) College of William and Mary, Matthew Warren (swim and dive) Cornell University, Ian Castegnaro (swim and dive) George Mason University, Madeline Ice (swim and dive) University of Mary Washington, Caroline Catterton (women’s basketball) Marymount University, Zoe Soule (women’s basketball) John Hopkins University, Jacob Pigeon (baseball) Stevenson University and Robert Kelley (baseball) Potomac State.
* There are 10 senior athletes from the Potomac School who have committed to play college sports at Division I and Division III levels in 2020-21.
Brian Check of Great Falls will play Division III football at Carnegie Mellon University. Nikki Debayo-Doherty of McLean will attend Yale University and play Division I soccer. Chris Gaston from Vienna will play Division III football for Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Katie Gould of Rockville plans to swim for Division III Pomona College. Catherine Hyman of Washington, D.C., will participate in track and field for Division I Princeton University.
Jamie Li of Great Falls will be part of Washington and Lee University’s Division III football team. Emma Mansfield of Washington, D.C., will attend Washington and Lee University and play Division III soccer. Jamel Melvin of Largo will play Division I basketball for the University of Northern Colorado. Matthew Tran of McLean will join George Mason University’s Division I tennis team. J.T. Tyson from Clinton will play football at Stevenson University at the Division III level. Tyson was Potomac School’s quarterback last fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.