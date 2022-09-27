The Marshall Statesmen (1-4) lost to the visiting Chantilly Chargers, 42-19, on Sept. 23 in non-district high-school football action.
In that loss, Marshall quarterback Jeff Ryder was 25 of 38 passing for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Jake Peksens caught 13 of those passes for 184 yards and the two TDs. Colin Bell caught six passes for 37 and Christos Procter three for 32.
For the season, Ryder has completed 100 passes for 1,252 yards and 11 touchdowns. He threw for 408 yards and five TDs in a loss to Hayfield.
Peksens has 50 catches for 627 yards and five TDs. He has more than 100 yards in receptions in four games.
