With three returning starters, in addition to seven others with varsity experience, the potential is high again for the Marshall Statesmen girls high-school basketball team this coming season.
Marshall finished 22-7 last winter when the Statesmen won the 6D North Region Tournament after finishing as champions of the National District tourney a week earlier.
The team has been one of the best in the region the last three seasons. During that stretch, the Statesmen compiled a 69-17 overall record, won two-of-the-last-three region-and district-tournament championships, and won 21 or more games each year.
In the 2018-19 campaign, Marshall made the semifinals of the region and district tourneys.
If the 2020-21 season is held, but that could change because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign will be condensed to just 14 regular-season games, probably no district tournament, then region and state events.
Marshall is scheduled to begin practice Monday, Dec. 7. The Statesmen’s first game is set for Wednesday night, Dec. 23 at home against Justice. Marshall then hosts South Lakes on Dec. 28 and plays at Thomas Jefferson on Dec. 30.
“We are trying to envision what the season will be like, and we are doing everything we can to prepare,” Marshall coach Mike Trivisonno said. “We have been conditioning, so we will be ready.”
Marshall’s three returning starters are senior sister guards Mary and Christina Trivisonno and senior forward Valerie Dirkse. All three have committed to play college basketball.
Christina Trivisonno scored her 1,000th career point last season, and sister Mary should do so this winter. The sisters will play in college at Division III Washington University of St. Louis. Dirkse will play at Division III Calvin University in Michigan.
Another top returner is senior forward Brenna Smith. She started a few games last season after missing some early action because of an injury.
Others back are senior guards Sela Scheinman and Ruby Stewart, senior forward Heloise de Walque, junior guards Aniya Smallwood and Rylie Hughes, and sophomore forward Brennah Lee-Pawlak.
“We lost some good players, but we have a lot of good players back as well,” Mike Trivisonno said.
The coach imagines that basketball will be a bit sloppy during early-season play, because the players have not been able to compete on any level or practice much since the pandemic began in March. Usually high-school players compete for travel or fall high-school teams during the off-season.
“It probably won’t be pretty, and the shooting probably won’t be very good early,” Trivisonno said.
Marshall is expected to be one of the top teams in the region along with the defending state co-champion Madison Warhawks, Oakton Cougars, Chantilly Chargers, South Lakes Seahawks, Langley Saxons and McLean Highlanders, to mention a few.
“There are a lot of good teams, so it will be a strong region,” Trivisonno said.
Marshall defeated Madison in last season’s region-tourney championship game. That was the Warhawks’ lone loss. Madison went on to finish 2-0 in the state tournament.
