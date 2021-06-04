Behind a 20-hit attack, including four home runs, the visiting Marshall Statesmen routed the Edison Eagles, 16-4, in a National District girls high-school softball game.
Leah Macaluso belted two homers and had six RBI and three hits. Ruby Stewart and Carmen Musalam (four hits) also homered.
Alexi Martinez had three hits for Marshall and Sela Scheinman, Grace Chamberlain and Emily Manifor had two each. Jasmin Martinez had a hit and four RBI.
Emily Howell threw a complete game with two strikeouts to get the win.
Marshall improved its first-place record in the National District to 10-0-1.
