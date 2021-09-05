* After a seesaw early portion of play when the host McLean Highlanders had a couple of seven-point leads, the Marshall Statesmen eventually began dominating with their potent running attack to pull away and win the Liberty District high-school football game, 46-14, Sept. 2.
Marshall rushed for 330 yards, including 259 and three touchdowns from junior Nakia Wilson to improve to 2-0 overall and in the district. Senior Duane Stewart added 103 yards on the ground and two TDs.
McLean (0-2) led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, but Marshall was ahead 20-13 at halftime, 26-14 after three quarters, then scored 20 points in the final period.
Marshall junior quarterback Jeff Ryder was 6 of 9 passing for 102 yards and tossed two scoring passes to Jack Emory and Dylan Liskey. Each caught two passes along with Henry Smith.
On defense for Marshall, Smith had an interception and Owen Buhrman, William Buhrman and Zach Smith had sacks.
McLean quarterback Manoli Karageorges was 17 of 35 passing for 221 yards and a touchdown to Nick Halteh, who had eight catches for 144 yards. Kaelan Ferris had four catches and Caden Hershberg and Calvin Thinley two each.
Ferris had 77 yards rushing and a TD.
For McLean on defense, Mateo Short had a team-high eight tackles, Ferris made six, Jihao Liu five with a sack and Matt Speroni four with a sack. Ramsey Wallace added one sack.
* The Madison Warhawks got their offense working early the night of Sept. 2 in their 49-21 home victory over the Lake Braddock Bruins. Madison led 35-14 at halftime.
Running back Alex Jreige led the attack by rushing for 164 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns. His scoring runs covered 45, 16 and 10 yards. Madison gained 290 yards rushing and had 385 total yards.
Quarterback Connor Barry ran for a score and threw two TDs of 31 yards to Nolan Wilbricht and 30 to Darren Knicely. He threw for 84 yards total.
Ryan Salvosa (five tackles, including one for a loss), Austin Wyscoki (four tackles) and Lawrence Oduro (forced fumble) highlighted the defense.
* The Oakton Cougars improved to 2-0 with a 30-17 road victory over the W.T. Woodson Cavaliers on Sept. 2, averaging 33.5 points in those contests.
Oakton trailed Woodson 7-0 and was in danger of falling behind by more when Magnus Davidsen intercepted a pass in the end zone to ignite the Cougars rally. The led 10-7 by halftime and were ahead the rest of the game.
Oakton quarterback Nick Toole led the offense, including throwing a 21-yard, third-quarter touchdown pass to Noah Toole. Teddy Gayton also caught some passes and Jack Evans and Nathan Garrett were top rushers.
