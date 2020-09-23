Twin sisters Christina and Mary Trivisonno, who have helped the Marshall Statesmen win two region high-school championships in the last three years, recently made their commitments to play women’s college basketball at Washington University in St. Louis.
Washington University is a high-level Division III team that has won multiple national championships in program history. The sisters plan to major in business.
“The family is excited about this opportunity,” said their father Mike Trivisonno, who is the girls head coach at Marshall High School. “They wanted a good academic school where they could play basketball together.”
As juniors last winter, the guards helped engineer Marshall’s 37-35 victory over the previously undefeated Madison Warhawks in the 6D North Region Tournament championship game. Marshall also won the National District tourney title last winter, defeating Edison in the final.
Edison and Madison went on to be named Class 6 co-state champions when the tournament was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So Marshall had the distinction of handing each its final loss of the 2019-20 campaign. Marshall was 0-1 in the state tourney.
As freshmen, the Trivisonno sisters helped Marshall nip Langley for a region crown.
Christina Trivisonno scored her 1,000th career point last winter, was chosen first-team all-Sun Gazette and made all-state. Mary Trivisonno missed most of last season with a leg injury, returning in time for the playoffs to contribute considerably. She was a Sun Gazette honorable mention selection.
The sisters have helped Marshall become one of the area’s top girls teams during their three years at the school. Marshall has compiled an overall record of 69-17 during that time, winning two district titles and playing in two of three district tourney finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.