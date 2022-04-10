With one game to play the Marshall Statesmen had a 1-3 record in spring-break baseball-tournament action, defeating the Robinson Rams, 4-3, for their one victory.
Marshall’s losses were to W.T. Woodson Cavaliers, 10-7, Lake Braddock, 15-13, and West Springfield, 8-1, in the high-school competition. The Statesmen will play their final game at a date not yet determined.
“We are a young team, and we played some good competition,” Marshall coach Mike Noyes said.
In the win over Robinson, Nick Robinson pitched six innings to get the win. He allowed four hits and two earned runs and struck out four. Noah Grossmann worked the final scoreless and hitless frame to earn the save. He struck out one and did not walk a batter.
Joseph Long had a hit and one RBI for Marshall and Jack Emory had a hit.
“Nick pitched very well,” Noyes said.
In the loss to Woodson, Aidan Han had two hits and an RBI for Marshall, Emory had a hit and Owen Growney doubled.
Loudin Rodriguez had a hit and a sacrifice fly in the loss to Lake Braddock, David Stiles also added a hit and one RBI, and Han had a hit and two stolen bases.
Han, Emory, Growney, Cole Little and Ethan Moore (triple) had hits against West Springfield as Marshall used three pitchers, with Robinson starting.
