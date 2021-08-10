Together again.
For the first time since the 2015 high-school season, the Marshall Statesmen have rejoined the Liberty District and the Wakefield Warriors have been added to that league, as well, to hook up again with Arlington County rivals Yorktown and Washington-Liberty.
That means some natural neighborhood high-school rivalries that haven’t occurred as much in recent seasons will resume in full this school year involving those teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas.
When districts were realigned in 2015, Marshall left the Liberty District and Wakefield departed the National District for a new league, at the time named the Capitol District. In 2014, Yorktown and Washington-Liberty also were members of the National District with Wakefield. Yorktown and W-L later left to join the Liberty.
When all three Arlington schools were members of the National, all of the teams met every season, often twice in many sports. Since Wakefield left, those teams haven’t played nearly as often.
That won’t be the case now.
As for Marshall teams, they enjoyed great success since leaving Liberty.
In particular, the Marshall baseball, cross country, girls field hockey and softball teams won district titles also most every season, and the football team was a perennial challenger, winning some championships, as well.
During that stretch, Marshall teams didn’t always face neighborhood rival squads from nearby McLean High, despite the schools being just a couple of miles apart.
McLean head football coach John Scholla is glad Marshall has rejoined the Liberty District. That means all the teams will play again.
“The McLean-Langley rivalry is always considered the big game for us, but our school is actually closer to Marshall, just across Route 7,” Scholla said. “The players all know each other. McLean and Marshall should always be playing.”
McLean and Marshall meet this year in football on Sept. 2 at McLean.
Marshall teams also resume once-regular neighborhood rivalries with teams from Langley High School.
The Liberty District also includes Herndon this season.
