Beginning with the 2021-22 high-school sports season, the Marshall Statesmen will return to the Liberty District.
Marshall, which currently plays in the National District, last participated in the Liberty during the 2013-14 campaign. The next year, Marshall was realigned into the National, which was renamed the Capital Conference for a few years, then changed back to the National.
In re-entering the Liberty District, which will consist of seven teams, Marshall teams again will regularly play natural close-by neighborhood rivals like the McLean Highlanders and Langley Saxons. Those two schools have remained in the Liberty since Marshall’s departure.
The three teams will renew their popular rivalries in many sports.
“We went out of our way and tried to play teams like Langley and McLean anyhow as part of our non-district schedule,” Marshall girls basketball coach Mike Trivisonno said. “It will be fun to resume those rivalries on a regular basis.”
One of the drawbacks to Marshall returning to the Liberty District is the Statesmen could have a more difficult time winning as many district championships as they did in so many sports while members of the National District.
The overall competition in the Liberty District is considered stiffer in many sports than the National. Nearly every Marshall team won a district title while in the National.
Also, Marshall’s big rivalries in boys and girls basketball with the Edison Eagles, when the teams often met multiple times during a season, won’t be as frequent. The girls basketball meetings became among the biggest in the area.
“The Edison rivalry has been so much fun for both programs. Edison has made us better, and we will miss that,” Trivisonno said. “Hopefully we can still play them in our non-district schedule.”
One of Marshall’s most successful teams in National District play was the girls field hockey squad during the fall. The team won all six of the district-tournament championships when it played in the league, went 13-0 in that competition, outscoring opponents 37-5.
This season’s tournament might be played in the spring, as the usual fall field hockey season was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Marshall baseball team also won all six National District tournaments, going 14-0 in that competition and amassing a 75-2 overall record against league opponents during that time.
The Marshall girls softball team won multiple district tournaments as well.
The Liberty District also will include the Herndon Hornets and Arlington’s Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots.
The South Lakes Seahawks will leave the Liberty and join the six-team Concorde District in 2021-22, which includes Madison and Oakton. South Lakes long has been a regular league power in girls and boys basketball.
“We will want to continue scheduling them,” Trivisonno said.
The Liberty and Concorde districts will then make up the 6D North Region.
The National District in 2021-22 will consist of Annandale, Falls Church, Hayfield, Justice, Mount Vernon, John Lewis (formerly Lee), Edison and Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.