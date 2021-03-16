Led by the production of senior quarterback Patrick Margiotta, the Marshall Statesmen routed the host Lewis Lancers, 48-6, March 12 in a National District high-school football game.
Marshall improved to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the district with its second win in a row.
Margiotta ran for 56 yards and a touchdown and completed 6 of 10 passes for 166 yards and three TDs.
Also for Marshall, quarterback Jeff Ryder was 4 of 7 passing for 44 yards and a score, and he ran for 10 yards.
Roberto Herrera caught two passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns for the Statesmen, Jack Emory had two catches for 53 yards and two TDs, Jake Perksens had two catches for 42 yards and Christos Proctor two for 18.
Marshall also ran the ball well. Nakia Wilson had 102 yards rushing and caught one pass, and Duane Stewart ran for 56 yards and had a catch.
The Statesmen gained some 425 total yards.
Next up for Marshall is a non-district road game against the 3-0 Madison Warhawks on Friday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Each team needs a win to maintain is region playoff hopes.
