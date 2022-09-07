The Marshall Statesmen evened their district and overall records at 1-1 with a 35-7 home victory over the visiting McLean Highlanders in Liberty District high-school football action Sept. 2.
Marshall outgained McLean in total yards, 388 to 144, and had a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown by Nikia Wilson.
Quarterback Jeff Ryder threw a touchdown pass for Marshall and Wilson led Marshall’s rushing attack.
McLean fell to 0-2.
For Marshall, quarterback Jeff Ryder was 15 of 21 passing for 196 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Jake Peksens, who had eight catches for 101 yards.
Derek Lenert had four catches for 21 yards and Owen Buhrman and Christos Procter each had two catches.
On the ground, Owen Lebkisher had 97 yards rushing and a TD, Nakia Wilson ran for 75 yards, Michael Murphy for 17 and Ryder for 10. Ian Olson was 4 for 6 passing for 15 yards.
Marshall had 410 total yards and McLean 145.
