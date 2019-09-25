It took a while – more than two decades – but the Marshall Statesmen have returned to the throne as a district-tournament golf champion.
In dominating fashion, Marshall won the 2019 National District crown Sept. 23 and 24 on the par-70 Greendale Golf Course with a two-day, 36-hole total of 304-299–603. The defending champion Jefferson Colonials were a distant second in the high-school event with a 317-333–650 score.
Marshall last won a district crown in 1995 when the Statesmen captured the Liberty District Tournament for the second straight year.
“This is a really huge deal for us,” said Marshall senior Shivane Anand, a four-year member of the team who shot a 76-78–154 score to finish fifth individually. “When we finished second last year we set our main goal to win this year.”
Marshall led Jefferson by 13 shots after the first round.
“Our goal the second day was to make that lead bigger and we did that,” Anand said.
Marshall’s lowest scores were carded by junior and tournament individual champion David Stanford with a 6-under 67-67–134 total, thought to be a tournament record. He made four birdies in each round. The rounds of 67 were his lowest in high-school competition. His all-time lowest is 66.
“I wasn’t making a lot of putts, but I was hitting a lot of greens in regulation and getting off the tee well and staying out of trouble,” Stanford said. “As a team, we really wanted to win this.”
Finishing tied for third for Marshall was freshman Leo Perez at 79-74–153. Junior Cam Giuseppe shot 89-80–169 and junior Jaden Hartman 82-89–171. Junior Michael McVean shot a first-round 102 and freshman Akash Fewell had a second-round 96.
Jefferson was led by a second-place finish of 73-74–147 from David Luo and a tie for third from Trey Elder at 76-77–153.
Both Marshall and Jefferson advance to the 36-hole 6D North Region Tournament Oct. 2 and 3 at Herndon Centennial Golf Course. Marshall last won a region crown in 1994.
NOTE: Marshall had a 5-0 regular-season record against district opponent this fall .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.