Led by three all-around finishers placing in the top five, the host Marshall Statesmen won the girls National District high-school gymnastics championship with a 135.475 total score. The Wakefield Warriors were second (130.65).
Keirea Fu was Marshall’s top all-around finisher in second with a 35.375 total, just behind winner Sophie Gamboa of Wakefield (35.4).
Fu won the vault with a 9.425 score and finished second each on the uneven bars (8.675) and floor exercise (8.8), and tied for fourth on the balance beam (8.475),
Marshall’s Delanna Ortolano was fourth in the all-around (33.725) and teammates Talia Krasner (32.525) and Teresa Capuano-Rizzo (32.45) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
Ortolano was second on the vault (9.15) and third on the bars (8.575). Krasner tied for fourth on the floor (8.5) and was fifth on the bars (7.5).
Capuano-Rizzo tied for fourth on the beam (8.475) and vault (8.725). Marshall’s Haley Nguyen was second on the beam (8.75).
