Scoring their goals in overtime and playing stingy shutdown defense worked well as a championship formula for the Marshall Statesmen en route to winning a sixth straight National District girls field hockey tournament crown.
Top-seed Marshall (12-6) was 2-0 in the high-school tourney, winning its matches 1-0 with goals in the first few minutes of sudden-death overtime. The Statesmen’s defense did the rest, allowing few shots on goal and penalty corners, and goalie Gillian Dumont earned the shutouts, giving her 11 this season.
Marshall received a first-round bye, topped No. 5 seed Edison, 1-0, in the Oct. 23 semifinals, then defeated second-seed Justice, 1-0, in the Oct. 24 final. Each game was at Marshall.
“We won a sixth in a row, that’s what we wanted,” Marshall coach Christina Carroll said.
In the final, Marshall’s Olivia Schmitz scored the goal off a penalty corner with 9:50 left in the 15-minute overtime. She was assisted by Tessa Murphy on a crossing pass, then Avery Burke.
“There was a lot going on in front of the goal, but I got off a clean shot,” Schmitz said.
Carroll said Marshall tends to be more productive on offense in overtime when there are fewer players in front of the goal.
“We’re able to move the ball better in those situations,” Carroll said.
Marshall controlled the possession for much of the game and had multiple penalty corners, but got few direct shots.
Against Edison, Murphy scored the overtime goal unassisted about five minutes into the extra period.
“Tessa carried the ball in about 10 feet and took a good basic quick and strong shot and scored,” Carroll said. “She didn’t try to do too much with that shot.”
Before that, Marshall had trouble scoring, despite 14 penalty corners.
“We hadn’t played in a week so we came out a little slow,” Carroll said.
Burke was chosen as the district’s Player of the Year and was chosen all-district first team along with Murphy, Dumont and Abigail Han. Cayley Sullivan, Emma Payze and Katie Reuss made second team. Marshall honorable mention selections were Schmitz, Kaia Griggs, Caroline Sullivan and Ava Slivinski.
NOTES: The Statesmen were 8-0 against district opponents this season with seven shutouts and outscoring those teams, 19-1 . . . Marshall is 3-0 in overtime games this fall . . . The Statesmen have a 13-match district-tournament winning streak over six seasons, outscoring the opposition 37-5.
