The Marshall High School girls field hockey team finished second in the National District standings with a 4-1 record.
Next the Marshall Statesmen (7-3 overall) nipped Oakton, 1-0, in overtime in a quarterfinal match of the 6D North Region Tournament.
Marshall lost to Justice 1-0 in overtime in the match that determined the district champion. Justice finished 5-0 in the district.
There was no district tournament this season. The Statesmen won the past six district tournaments.
“We have worked to get ready for the region,” Marshall coach Christina Carroll said. “For us, it’s a matter of executing, not turning the ball over, moving the ball and playing with intensity.”
Top players this season for Marshall have been Kaia Griggs, Emma Payze, Ava Slivinski, Katherine Reback, Cayley Sullivan, Caroline Sullivan, Tessa Murphy, Olivia Schmitz, Michaela Hauber and goalie Catherine Cryan.
Marshall is scheduled to meet Washington-Liberty in a region semifinal match on April 14.
