The Margiotta brothers combined for productive games Sept. 20 in the Marshall Statesmen’s 36-33 road win over the West Potomac Wolverines in high-school football action.
Quarterback Patrick Margiotta was 18 of 33 passing for 258 yards and three touchdowns and he ran for 73 more yards and two TDs. His older brother Andrew had eight catches for 151 yards and a score as Marshall improved to 2-1.
Also for Marshall, Luke Plawin had five catches for 54 yards and a TD, Ryan Dieudonne had four catches for 46 yards and a touchdown, and Matt Shutello rushed for 22 yards on nine carries.
West Potomac had 422 total yards in defeat but was hurt by four turnovers.
* The Madison Warhawks fell to 2-2 with a 29-7 road loss to South County (4-0) in a non-district Sept. 20 game. Madison trailed 14-0 at halftime.
* The Langley Saxons (1-3) lost on the road to the Fairfax Rebels, 36-13, Sept. 20 in non-district play. Tre Vasiliadis had 143 yards rushing in defeat and quarterback Matt Flenniken passed for 147 yards and threw a touchdown pass of 16 yards to Peter Oh. He also ran for a score and James Murray kicked an extra point.
Jacob Lubin (71 yards) and Addison Wallace (54 yards) each caught three passes for Langley.
On defense, Joseph Nazaian had 7.5 tackles, Simon Medina had five tackles and Oh and Kareem Jamal had four tackles each.
Langley trailed 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, then was behind 36-6.
* The Oakton Cougars (1-3) lost to host W.T. Woodson, 20-17, Sept. 20 after trailing 17-3 at halftime. For Oakton, Carson Kabance scored a touchdown, Oakton threw a long touchdown pass, both in the second half, and Spencer Pryslak kicked a field goal.
Oakton had nearly 300 total yards.
* In private-school action, The two-time defending Division I private-school state champion Flint Hill Huskies (2-1) had their three-season 24-game winning streak snapped Sept. 20 with a 27-7 loss in Richmond to Collegiate. The game was tied at 7 at halftime.
Justice Ellison scored Flint Hill’s touchdown on a three-yard run. He caught seven passes for 76 yards, Zach Garcia caught six for 78 and Jaiden Babcock three for 26. Flint Hill quarterback Alex Ballinger was 17 of 30 passing for 189 yards, but was sacked numerous times. Jaylin Hertz had 15 yards rushing.
On defense for Flint Hill, Ellison had an interception and Elijah Wasson a fumble recovery.
* In other private-school action, the Potomac School Panthers (1-3) were shut out by host St. Albans, 14-0, on Sept. 21. St. Albans had 193 yards rushing.
