A busy season continued for the Marshall Statesmen wrestling team recently with a trip to Manteo, N.C., where the high-school squad finished second in a multi-team dual-meet competition.
Marshall finished with a 4-1 record, losing only to the 5-0 Rosewood, N.C. team. The Statesmen won by a convincing manner in its four victories, one by a 63-15 score and another 57-17.
Ben Levy at 120 pounds and heavyweight Soren Pirhoun had 5-0 records for Marshall.
Finishing 4-1 were Santiago Lecky (152), Owen Lebkisher (17)) and Arvand Ansari (182).
Others winning matches were Nakita Li (106), Josh Levy (113), Luis Malave (126), Daniel Miller (132), Ryan Mazhari (138), Caleb Hernandez (145), Faisal Attai (160), Ashton Gillespie (195) and Ethan Lebkiser (220).
Since that trip, Marshall routed the Wakefield Warriors, 61-18, in a Liberty District match. Ben and Josh Levy, Malave, Miller, Attai, Owen and Ethan Lebkisher, Lecky, Ansari, Gillespie and Pirhoun all won matches against Wakefield.
In previous competitions this season, Marshall finished 5-0 at the Tuscarora Duals and placed sixth at the Rock Ridge High School tourney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.