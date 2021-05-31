With close losses to the top two seeds, the sixth-seed Marymount University Saints baseball team finished 0-2 in the NCAA Division III region tournament in High Point, N.C.
The losses ended the Saints’ season with a 20-7 record.
Marymount was playing in the NCAA tournament for the first time in the program’s eight-year history. The Saints qualified by winning the Atlantic East Conference tournament championship with a 3-0 record and as the top seed, taking a five-game winning streak into region play.
In the region, Marymount lost to top seed Salisbury University, 10-5, in the first round, then fell to Washington & Jefferson College, 5-4, in the second round.
Against Salisbury, the game was tied at 5 after five innings. Salisbury had 12 hits and Marymount seven.
For Marymount, Alex Lemery doubled and had two hits, Bill Wojcik had two hits and an RBI, Bobby Leitzel also had two hits, Bryce Smith doubled and had an RBI and Robby Cable had one RBI.
The score against Washington & Jefferson was tied at 4 after eight innings, then the Saints allowed the winning run in the top of the ninth.
Marymount’s five hits went to five different batters, with Cable having a triple and an RBI. Casey Baker and David Kurzrock had hits and RBI. Leitzel and James DiGulian had the other hits.
Drew Mead pitched eight innings with eight strikeouts for Marymount.
