With a 7-4 overall record and three-game winning streak, the Marymount University Saints men’s basketball team was playing well entering the holiday break.
Now, the Division III team won’t play again until Saturday, Jan. 8 at Marywood University in an Atlantic East Conference contest. Marymount had two non-conference contests against Penn State Harrisburg and state rival Christopher Newport canceled in recent days because of COVID concerns.
Marymount’s last game was a 107-86 road win over Centenary on Dec. 21 in its conference opener.
Largely as a result of his performance in that contest, Marymount sophomore guard Montell Cooper was chosen as the conference Player of the Week. In the victory, Cooper paved the way for the Saints with a season-high 20 points. He added five rebounds, four assists and two assists.
Cooper has scored in double digits for three straight games and averages 11.7 points per contest. In addition this season, Cooper has a team-high 41 assists. He has 21 steals and five blocked shots. He averages 4.3 rebounds per outing.
Marymount’s leading scorer through 11 games is senior forward Xavier Reaves. He scores 18. 3 points a game while yanking 9.2 rebounds. He has 42 steals.
The Saints’ third leading scorers are senior guard Zamir Clifton and sophomore guards Wyatt Hockenberry and Marcus Stubbs. They each average 7.9 points per game, with Stubbs having a team-high 21 three-pointers. Senior guard Roey Stern averages 5.4 points, has 40 assists and 11 steals.
* The Marymount women’s basketball team (5-6, 0-0) also had two non-conference games canceled because of COVID in recent days against Trinity and Gallaudet. The Saints’ next contest is Saturday, Jan. 8 at Marywood University. That will be the Atlantic East Conference opener for the Saints.
Entering that game, senior forward Katie McShea is the Saints’ leading scorer, averaging 14.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. She had 13 blocked shots.
Sophomore guard Terra Dzambo averages 10.8 points a contest, sophomore guard Chandler Eddleton scores 9.4 an outing, junior guard Symantha Shackelford 8.6 with 30 assists, and junior forward Claire Smith has 73 rebounds and 20 steals.
Marymount enters that Jan. 8 contest having lost three of its last four games. The Saints opened the 2021-22 campaign by winning three of their first four, when McShea earned a couple of early-season conference Player of the Week honors.
* Marymount University’s 2022 men’s volleyball season is scheduled to begin its season Jan. 15 with road matches against Alvernia and Mount. St. Joseph.
* Marymount University’s 2021-22 men’s and women’s swimming and diving seasons resume their seasons Jan. 8 with home matches against Randolph-Macon.
NOTE: There will be no spectators permitted at any indoor home Marymount athletic events through Jan. 24 because of COVID concerns. Events can be watched live streamed on the Atlantic East Conference network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.