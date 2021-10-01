After being named the Atlantic East Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week, the honors continued to roll in for Marymount University player Hunter Gillis. She also recently was tabbed as the Centennial Conference Golfer of the Week.
Gillis was a standout for the Division III Marymount women’s team at the VSGA Intercollegiate event at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. The junior paced the entire field to finish first with a two-day total of 77-72–149. She pieced together a memorable second round on the course with a career-best round of 1-over 72.
She helped lead Marymount to second in the team competition.
Gillis and Marymount play their final fall event later this month.
* Through recent action, the Marymount University men’s and women’s soccer teams owned records of 4-5-1 and 1-7, respectively, while the women’s volleyball team stood 5-7.
