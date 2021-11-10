The Marymount University Saints women’s golf team won its third-straight Atlantic East Conference championship recently, finishing with a team score of 364 at White Manor Country Club in Pennsylvania.
Marymount junior Hunter Gillis won the individual fall championship, leading the Saints with an 82. By matching scorecards, Gillis won a tiebreaker with Cabrini University’s Ashley Ea by virtue of her lower score on the back nine. Gillis was named the Atlantic East Golfer of the Year for her performance.
Senior Isabel Trojillo placed third in the championship, with an 85 for Marymount. Sophomore Peyton Kraras cared an 89 to tie for fourth.
Every Marymount player finished in the top 10, as junior Gina Carvelli, sophomore Phuong Le and freshman Hannah Lampe placed seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively.
