The Marymount University Saints women’s golf team continued to receive recognition in recent days after enjoying one of its best seasons in program history.
Marymount players Isabel Trojillo, a junior, and sophomore Hunter Gillis were named to the Virginia Sports Information Director’s All-State second team.
The two helped the Saints win two conference championships during the 2020-21 campaign to earn the team’s first berth to play in the NCAA Division III national tournament.
Trojillo won individual crowns in both the Centennial Conference and Atlantic East Conference competitions. Overall, she earned five top-five finishes in various events throught the season. Trojillo also was chosen the Centennial Conference Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Player of the Year.
Gillis was right behind her teammate on the leaderboard during the schedule under head coach Rob Ferguson. She placed in the top-five on five occasions with runner-up finishes at both the Centennial and Atlantic East championships.
At the Atlantic East tourney, Trojillo shot 78 to win and Gillis 79 to finish second. Marymount carded a 345 team score to finish first. Marywood University was a distant second at 397.
At the Centennial event, Marymount won with a total of 263-359–722 with Dickinson College second (807). Trojillo (84-88–172) and Gillis (85-87–172) tie for the individual champion during regulation play, with Trojillo earning the outright title in a one-hole playoff.
Other top players for Marymount were juniors Janlynn Ngo and Gina Carvelli and freshman Peyton Krakas.
Ngo shot 93 and Krakas 95 at the Atlantic East championships to place third and fourth. Nogo shot 101-90–191 and was eighth at the Centennial event.
In three regular-season matches this season, Marymount won two.
For their efforts, most of the Marymount players earned some type of all-conference recognition.
