Marymount University recently announced that Jill McCabe will be the Division III school’s new athletic director.
McCabe begins her duties April 7. She suceeds Michael Vienna, who held the position of interim athletic director since December.
“I embrace the Division III philosophy, where the highest priority is on the quality of the student-athletes’ educational experience and successful degree completion,” McCabe said. “My mission is to support and develop the student-athletes to reach their full potential and prepare them to be tomorrow’s leaders.”
McCabe has served as the associate athletic director and senior woman administrator at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y., since 2000. She also was the school head women’s soccer coach from 2000 to 2019.
At Marymount, McCabe will provide strategic and administrative direction and oversight for all intercollegiate staff, programs, facilities and activities, university officials said.
“We see Jill as a perfect fit and a talented addition to our leadership group at Marymount,” Marymount president Irma Becerra said in a statement. “Her past experiences exemplify the success you can bring to a higher-educational institution when you exhibit a growth mind set, and we’re looking forward to seeing her take our athletic department to new heights.”
McCabe has been chosen to three athletic hall of fames (United Soccer League, University of Rochester and Smithtown High School West) over the years.
During her collegiate career, she led the Rochester Yellowjackets women’s soccer team to two NCAA Division III championships. In 1997, McCabe received the University of Rochester’s Babe Didrikson Zaharias Sports Institute Women of Achievement Award for her outstanding contributions to women’s sports.
“I was the youngest of five children, and my siblings and parents were my strongest mentors growing up,” McCabe said. “They challenged me to be successful and to always put in the work necessary to achieve success.”
McCabe holds a bachelor’s degree in optical engineering from the University of Rochester and attended Rochester Institute of Technology for a master’s degree in imaging science.
