Marymount University recently named new head coaches in women’s soccer, Heather Lipp, and men’s golf, Daniel Neben.
Lipp takes over in a permanent role from the interim capacity she held from the midpoint of the 2021 campaign, leading the Saints to the Atlantic East Conference postseason.
Under Lipp’s interim watch, Marymount finished with a 4-2 record in conference play and earned the third seed in the league tournament.
“I am excited about the program’s future,” Lipp said. “In the few short weeks I spent with the team this fall, I recognized a group of talented young women who are passionate about competing and growing. I look forward to learning more about each student-athlete and helping the team excel in the Atlantic East.”
Prior to working at Marymount, Lipp served as an assistant coach at the College of the Holy Cross, Clark University and Wittenberg University. She has also served as the head coach of the New England Football Club, a Massachusetts Olympic-development program and the Puma Soccer Club.
Lipp was a four-year member of the women’s soccer team at Marietta College in Ohio, graduating in 1988.
Neben immediately will take over the Saints’ program prior to the start of the spring portion of its 2021-22 schedule.
A PGA member since 2014, Neben has more than 10 years of teaching experience and six years of experience as a golf professional. He graduated from the University of California, Irvine, in 2011 and became a golf instructor at Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course in Irvine.
Following his time in California, Neben came to the D.C. area and served as an assistant golf professional at East Potomac Golf Course before moving into the same role at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington.
Currently, Neben serves as the director of instruction at the TPC Potomac Avenel Farm course in Maryland.
In 2018 and 2019, Neben was named to the U.S. Kids Golf top-50 instructor list. This year, he was chosen as a Golf Digest Best Young Teacher in America.
On the course, Neben qualified for the 2021 PGA-professional championship tournament.
* The Marymount University men’s and women’s basketball teams finished the 2021 portion of their schedules with 7-4 and 5-6 records, respectively.
The men won their final three, defeating Shenandoah, 85-66, and Dickinson, 58-55, and routing Centenary College of New Jersey, 107-86. That gave the team six wins in seven games.
Xavier Reaves had 23 points, 13 rebounds and three steals against Dickinson, and Montell Cooper scored 12.
Against Centenary, Cooper scored 20 to go with five rebounds and four assists. Waytt Hockenberry scored 14, Reaves had a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards, and Miles Brown scored 11 and yanked eight rebounds. Roey Stern had a team-best six assists..
Reaves was chosen at the Atlantic East Conference Player of the Week, for having double-doubles for points and rebounds in consecutive games against Shenandoah and Dickinson. He also had seven assists and four steals against Shenandoah.
The Marymount women ended the year with a 93-39 loss to nationally-ranked Christopher Newport, preceded by a 66-23 win over St. Mary’s.
In that win, Terra Dzambo scored 18 points to go with five rebounds and two steals, Symantha Shackelford scored 15 and had seven assists, and Katie McShea scored 10 and had 12 rebounds with three blocks.
Shackelford scored 12 and McShea had 11 rebounds against Christopher Newport.
