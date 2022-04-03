Roy Hill has been hired to be the head coach and start the men’s wrestling program at Marymount University. The first season for the Division III Saints will be the 2022-23 winter season.
Hill brings more than 30 years of experience to the Saints.
“Northern Virginia deserves to have a top-notch Division III option for the large number of quality wrestlers who want to get a quality education while being in the business hub of the nation,” Hill said.
A graduate of Virginia Military Institute, Hill has served as the head coach at Hayfield High School since 1992. Hill turned Hayfield into a regional power and has produced multiple public-school state champions.
Hill also founded the Gunston Wrestling Club in Alexandria.
As a coach, Hill developed multiple athletes for the Virginia Wrestling Association National Team and had eight grapplers earn All-American status at national meets.
Hill also has been the president of the Northern Virginia Wrestling Coaches Association since 1996. He was named to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2015.
