Combined, the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Marymount University had strong seasons with a 41-15 record and one conference tournament championship during the 2019-20 campaign.
The women, who started the season 8-0, had the most success. The Saints compiled a 24-5 overall mark and defended their title by winning the Atlantic East Conference tournament with a 2-0 mark, then finished 1-1 in the NCAA Division III tourney.
Marymount lost to George Fox, 57-48, in the second round of the NCAAs, ending its season and a 13-game winning streak.
Against Fox, Marymount built a lead of 14-2, then led 46-37, after three quarters. The Saints went cold in the fourth period when they were outscored, 20-2.
Individually, Marymount was led by conference Player of the Year Katie McShea. The sophomore and Marymount senior Gabriella Haddad were first-team all-conference selections. Haddad was chosen as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.
In addition, McShea was an All-ECAC first-team choice, was chosen to the D3Hoops All-Atlantic Region first team and a Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association Division III All-American.
McShea averaged 17.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She had 64 assists, 24 steals and 16 blocked shots.
In just two seasons, McShea has scored 951 points.
Haddad averaged 11.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this past season. She had 46 steals and 11 blocks. Haddad finished her career with 941 points.
Marymount senior Abby Fisher was chosen second-team all-conference. She averaged 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, made 37 three-point baskets, had 81 assists and 29 steals.
Other top players for the women’s were juniors Aidan Phillips, Ananda Claggett and Kathryn Ryan and freshman Symantha Shackelford, who averaged 8.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Shackelford had 58 assists, 44 steals and made 22 three-pointers.
Phillips averaged 6.9 points, and 3.4 rebounds a contest, had 66 assists and 49 steals.
Claggett averaged 4.2 points a game and had 23 steals, and Ryan scored 4.1 an outing and amassed 24 steals.
The Marymount men had a 17-10 overall record. Their season ended with an 87-83 semifinal loss to Gwynedd Mercy in the Atlantic East tourney, following a first-round win. That loss snapped a six-game winning streak. The Saints had a 9-3 regular-season league mark.
The Saints were led by league Defensive Player of the Year and conference first-teamer Steve Etienne. The junior averaged 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, had 47 assists and 33 blocks and led the conference with 60 steals.
Marymount sophomore Xavier Reeves was chosen second-team all-conference. He scored 11.8 points a game, pulled 6.7 rebounds and made 27 three-pointers during the campaign.
Saints senior Ibrahim Kamara scored 9.7 points per game, pulled 6.8 rebounds a game and had a team-high 82 assists. Kamara finished with 909 career points.
Marymount was well balanced in scoring as seniors LaDarius McCord and Taiga Walker averaged 9.6 and 9.3 points a game, respectively. McCord made 29 three-pointers and had 53 assists.
Also, senior Ryan Albert averaged 6.7 points per game, senior Josh Giardian 4.6 points and had 46 assists, and sophomore Roey Stern averaged 4.5 points a game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.