The Marymount University Athletics Hall of Fame committee has announced its 15th class, set to be inducted Friday, Oct. 15 at the Westin Arlington Gateway.
The inductees are Bobby Barrett (men’s swimming, Class of 2008), Cori Carson (women’s basketball), Stephen Milano (men’s lacrosse, Class of 2001) and the 2001-02 women’s basketball team.
Barrett earned four All-Capital Athletic Conference selections over his final three seasons. He was a two-time CAC individual champion, winning the 100-yard butterfly in 2006 and the 200 fly in 2007.
At the time of his graduation, Barrett, now an orthopedic surgeon in San Diego, held three individual program records and still ranks in the Top 10 in program history in different races.
Carson became the only Marymount athlete to earn a national Player of the Year award. Following the 1996-97 season, she was honored as the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association Division III National Player of the Year. She was a two-time All-American and All-CAC first-team selection. Following the 1995-96 campaign, she was named the CAC Player of the Year.
Carson finished her career with 1,213 points. She holds the program’s career record for blocked shots with 390, is third with a 53.5 field-goal percentage, and sixth with 319 free throws made. Carson still holds the program single-season records for points (641), field goals (238), free throws (170) and blocks (205).
“Cori was the most talented basketball player I coached in my 33 years of coaching,” said former Marymount head coach Bill Finney.
Milano was United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association All-American honorable mention selection in 2001. He was selected to the All-CAC first team that season. He finished his career with 126 points, 87 goals, 39 assists and 225 ground balls.
When he graduated, Milano held the single-season program records for points (61) and goals (47). He also set a single-game record with eight goals.
The 2001-02 women’s basketball team reached the NCAA Division III Final Four, after beginning the season with a 3-3 record.
At the NCAA tourney, Marymount lost in the semifinals to the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point. The team finished the season 24-8.
The Saints were led by players Candice Brown, Jodie Knotts and Ashlee Courter. Other players were Annetta Benjamin, Desiree Duvall, Angie Ferri, Kati Hessler, Kate Jarvis, Chris Lingenfelder, Kristin McGrory and Gen Schmitt.
“It is great to see a group of extraordinary young women who overcame so many obstacles during that season to reach the pinnacle of NCAA Division III basketball,” Finney said.
