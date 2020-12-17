The Marymount University Saints boasted the ninth best overall winning percentage through the 2019-20 season in the history of Division III NCAA women’s basketball.
Marymount’s percentage is .739, with 775 wins and 274 losses over 39 seasons.
The University of Scranton is No. 1 with an .820 mark, with Washington University in St. Louis second at .793 and George Fox University third (.785). Just in front of Marymount in eighth is Emmanuel College (.749).
Marymount has had only two losing seasons in program history, the last a 11-14 mark in 1997-98 when Marymount Sports Hall of Famer Bill Finney was the head coach.
Finney was the second of just three Marymount coaches. He coached the longest, 27 seasons and 553 victories. Ashlee Rogers is the Saints’ current coach, with 204 wins through 10 campaigns, including a 24-5 mark in 2019-20.
Rogers played for Marymount under Finney for four years.
Dave Spannbauer was Marymount’s first coach, compiling a 30-18 record in three winning seasons, the first in 1980-81.
Marymount’s biggest winning seasons were 28-2 campaigns in 1996-97 and 2009-10.
In program history, Marymount has won 15 conference championships, made 21 NCAA Tournament appearances, playing in one final four and losing in the semifinals.
Marymount’s 2020-21 season has not yet started, delayed because of the pandemic.
