Marymount University junior baseball player Bill Wojcik was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ 2020 College Division All-State Player of the Year, along with being a first-team selection as well.
Wojcik was in the middle of a breakout season for the Marymount Saints, before COVID-19 pandemic ended the team’s campaign early. He led Marymount and the Atlantic East Conference in nine statistical categories.
Wojcik amassed 27 hits, finishing with a .540 batting average, .652 on-base percentage and a .920 slugging percentage. He led the way with seven doubles, four home runs, 21 runs, 46 total bases, and 13 walks, while adding 14 RBI.
Nationally, Wojcik ranked 11th in total bases, 12th in runs scored, 16th in hits and on-base percentage and 17th in home runs.
In all, Marymount tallied four total selections in the all-state college division, with Wojcik and senior Matthew Schneider named to the first team and senior Mike Ferrara and freshman Bobby Leitzel making second team.
Schneider earned one of the relief pitcher spots. He finished the year first in the Atlantic East with three saves and tied for first with three wins. His save total was sixth in the country.
In 10 appearances, Schneider was second in the conference and fourth in the country, and he boasted a 1.23 earned-run average, good for first in the conference. He struck out 19 batters.
Ferrara led the Saints and the conference with 15 RBI, while registering 23 hits, which was second on the team. He added 16 runs scored, four doubles, one triple and one home run. He batted .324.
Leitzel was off to a strong start in his first year, notching 14 hits and a .438 batting average, good for second on the team.
(0) comments
