As a result of helping the Marymount University women’s basketball team improve to 5-0 and first place in the Atlantic East Conference, junior Symantha Shackelford recently was selected as the league’s Player of the Week in women’s college basketball.
This is Shackelford’s first Player of the Week award. The junior was on fire with the ball in her hands in wins over Gwynedd Mercy University and Neumann University. She averaged 21 points, 7.5 rebounds, and three assists in the victories.
Shackelford scored 20 points in the 73-68 victory over against Gwynedd Mercy.
Shackelford followed up her strong performance against Gwynedd Mercy with a 22-point outing in a 55-44 win over Neumann. She added nine rebounds and two assists.
Marymount began the week with a 10-6 overall record, including a five-game winning streak, each of those wins coming since Jan. 8.
* In men's basketball, Marymount began the week with a 9-6 overall record, a 3-1 mark in the Atlantic East Conference and a two-game winning streak, with victories over Gwynedd-Marcy, 65-56, and Neumann, 89-65.
