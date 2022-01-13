For the fourth time this season, Marymount University men’s basketball senior Xavier Reaves was named the Atlantic East Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
The 6-foot-5 Reaves was once again recognized by the conference for his two-way play in Marymount’s recent loss to nationally-ranked Christopher Newport University.
Reaves had four steals, marking his eighth contest of the season with four or more steals. The Maryland native added four rebounds and scored 10 points to round out his contributions.
For the season, the forward ranks third in the nation in both total steals (46) and steals per game (3.83).
Through 12 games, Reaves averages 17.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.