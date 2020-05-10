In addition to being a key player for the Marymount University Saints during his time with the Division III men's basketball team, Robert Spencer, Jr. remained a loyal follower of the program and head coach Webb Hatch in future years.
Spencer worked offseason Marymount camps, occasionally helped coach the Arlington team, and donated money to the Frostburg State University men's program when Hatch later became the head coach there.
"Robert was a good person. I thought the world of him," Hatch said. "He was very coachable and Robert fit in right away with everyone."
Spencer died May 1 at age 51 from various health issues. He lived in Haddonfield, N.J. He is survived by two children.
The 6-foot-3 forward was a starter and sixth man on Hatch's Marymount teams during the 1990-91 and 1991-92 seasons that finished second and first, respectively, in the Capital Athletic Conference tournaments.
"Robert was a huge part of our team," Hatch said. "He was extremely athletic, he could shoot the jump shot, he rebound well, he was a strong as an ox, a good defender and he didn't back down from anybody. We had kept in touch over the years."
Hatch remembered Spencer averaging about eight points per game one of those seasons and playing well despite being blind in one eye.
Spencer was born in Richmond, then in 1987 graduated from Middlesex High School in Virginia's Northern Neck where he was a basketball standout. He initially played college ball at Prince George's Community College in Maryland, then transferred to Marymount.
"Robert was an awesome guy," said Chris Kuhblank, a teammate and roommate of Spencer's at Marymount. "He was a very good player and very strong."
Spencer was buried on May 9 at the Grafton Baptist Church cemetery in Middlesex County.
