Led by infielder Alex Lemery, the Marymount University Saints baseball team was well represented this summer in the first-year Northern Virginia Collegiate League. Seven Marymount team members are players in the league.
In 19 games, including two playoff contests, Lemery batted .440 for the Bunt Cakes and was one of their top hitters. He had scored 13 runs, had 14 RBI, 10 stolen bases, six doubles and one home run.
One of the his best games in recent action was a 2-for-3, three-run, one-RBI and two stolen base effort in a loss to the first-place Night Owls. He was 2 for 3 with a homer and stolen base in another recent outing, and was 2 for 4 with two doubles in the Bunt Cakes semifinal playoff loss.
Lemery has had eight multiple-hit games, including six in a row at one point with two hits each.
Lemery was a sophomore infielder for Marymount during the spring season. He played in 20 games and batted .259 with two homers, 10 RBI and five stolen bases before the rest of the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marymount infielder Bobby Leitzel also played for the Bunt Cakes. He had a 2 for 4 game with a double and a run as the leadoff hitter in a recent contest and has provided other hits. He also had a hit n the team’s semifinal loss.
Right-hander sidearming pitcher Jarrod Schmitz played for the first-place Night Owls, as did Ryan McElligot. Schmitz made multiple pitching appearances, mostly in relief.
Schmitz appeared in six games for Marymount during the spring, was 1-0 and had a 2.59 earn run average in 241/3 innings of work with 17 strikeouts.
He worked three innings of relief with three strikeouts and allowed one earned run in the Night Owls semifinal playoff victory.
Rising freshmen Kyle Lewis and Nathan Saber played for the Rough Riders and Hot Wings, respectively, with pitcher Clint Wheeler on the Chili Dogs’ roster. Wheeler appeared in seven games for Marymount durng the spring with seven Ks in nine innings.
