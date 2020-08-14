The Atlantic East Conference, which includes Arlington’s Marymount University, has postponed its fall sports season until possibly the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among sports teams Marymount fields during the fall campaign are men’s and women’s soccer, women volleyball, men’s tennis and men’s and women’s golf.
In preparation for future competition, conditioning, practice and other athletic training opportunities for enrolled student-athletes are permitted in the fall, provided they are structured in accordance with federal and state public-health recommendations, the NCAA and institutional guidelines, the conference said in a statement.
The conference said it will continue to monitor the landscape and conditions surrounding the pandemic and make any decisions or announcements in September regarding its winter sports.
* In other Marymount sports developments, the university hired Chris Natoli as its new men’s and women’s swimming coach and John Grundy as the head strength and conditioning coach.
Natoli brings a wealth of experience to the Saints, with more than a decade of coaching experience in intercollegiate and club swimming. He comes to Marymount from George Mason University, where he served as the assistant men’s and women’s swim and dive coach the past four years.
Natoli oversaw the training cycles and video analysis, as well, while coordinating travel and meals for the teams. He, also, supervised the volunteer assistant coaches.
Natoli also spent the past 16 years with Nations Capital Swim Club as a coach and coordinator.
Grundy joins Marymount from George Washington University, where he was a strength and conditioning graduate assistant, and currently is enrolled at George Washington in a master’s program for exercise science in strength and conditioning.
At George Washington, Grundy led the strength and conditioning programs for baseball, women’s squash, gymnastics, track and field and cross country, while assisting with volleyball, basketball, lacrosse and golf.
Grundy worked at American University and Newman University as a strength and conditioning intern.
* The Marymount University women’s volleyball team recently received a U.S. Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association team academic award.
In order to qualify, a team must have a 3.30 team grade-point average for the academic school year. All 10 Marymount players previously were chosen to the Atlantic East Conference all-academic team.
Marymount player Theresa Buscemi was named to the Virginia Sports Information Department’s academic all-state team, compiling a 4.0 grade-point average.
On the court, the team won the conference-tournament championship during the fall 2019 season.
In all, 131 Marymount student-athletes receivedacademic all-conference honors for the 2019-20 school year.
* The Virginia Sports Information Directors announced the 2019-20 College Division All-Sports Survey, and Marymount University athletics came in as the No. 7 institution in the state.
The survey included 27 colleges in Virginia. Marymount teams tallied a 125-81-4 overall record in all sports, for a 60.48 percent winning percentage. Marymount also added two conference championships and three postseason appearances.
Among all of the women’s programs in the state, Marymount held a combined 66-34-2 record, for a 65.69 winning percentage and the No. 5 spot. The Saints’ men’s teams combined for a 59-47-2 record, for a 55.56 percentage to tie for 11th in the state.
During the 2019-20 seasons, Marymount’s women’s volleyball and women’s basketball teams each won Atlantic East Conference championships.
The women’s basketball team was ranked No. 1 in the Atlantic Region for the final four weeks of the season.
The men’s soccer team tallied Marymount’s third postseason appearance in 2019-20, making it to the ECAC tournament for the first time in program history, after a program-best, 10-win season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.