The Marymount University Saints’ 2022 men’s volleyball team is scheduled to begin its season Jan. 15 with road matches against Alvernia and Mount. St. Joseph.
As the season is preparing to start, Marymount was selected fourth in the Continental Volleyball Conference’s preseason poll.
The Saints enter the campaign coming off their sixth consecutive appearance in the conference postseason. Marymount posted a 7-7 overall record in 2021 and a 4-4 conference mark
Rising Marymount senior Chris Manganiello was named the Libero of the Year in 2021, while Miles Olson and Hayden Kerekes earned all-conference honors.
Marymount’s roster include five seniors, seven sophomores and five freshmen.
