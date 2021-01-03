MARYMOUNT SPORTS ON HOLD: In a recent meeting, presidents of Atlantic East Conference college sports programs, which includes Marymount University, agree to hold off until sometime in January about making any final decision about holding possibly fall, winter and spring sports.
The league’s fall season was postponed until possible the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the start of the winter campaign, which includes men’s and women’s basketball has been delayed. Other winter teams for Marymount include swimming and diving. Fall teams include soccer and women’s volleyball.
The league’s priority is the scheduling of spring sports for those student-athletes who lost a season of competition last spring because of the pandemic.
MARYMOUNT BASEBALL TEAM GETS VOTES: The Marymount University baseball team was not ranked, but was among teams receiving votes for a 2021 Division III preseason poll published by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
There were 40 teams ranked, and some 50 others receiving votes, which included Marymount in addition to the University of Lynchburg. A number of regional teams were ranked in the top 40 portion of the ranking.
The Marymount baseball team was off to a strong 13-6-1 start last spring when the remainder of the season was canceled because of the pandemic. Those victories included a March 14 doubleheader sweep of McDaniel College, Marymount’s final competition.
MARYMOUNT ATHLETIC DIRECTOR STEPS DOWN: Jamie Reynolds, Marymount University’s athletic director the past six years, stepped down in mid-December to become the director of operations for a private-investment firm focused on the acquisition of professional women’s sports teams. Her replacement has not been named.
Reynolds is a Marymount alumna, graduating in 2003. At the Division III school, she played for the women’s basketball and lacrosse teams. She is one of the lacrosse team’s all-time leading scorers for both goals and assists.
Reynolds later became the school’s head women’s lacrosse coach for eight seasons.
