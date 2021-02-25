The Marymount University baseball team has received some preseason recognition and the men's and women's basketball teams are playing games. See details below.
BASEBALL PLAYERS RECOGNIZED: Following a strong 2020 campaign that was cut short because of the pandemic, the Marymount University Saints baseball team landed six players from that squad on the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Division III Players to Watch list for 2021.
The Saints also were recognized by the publication by receiving votes in the first preseason Top-40 poll.
Marymount pitchers Drew Mead, Ryan Bergenhagen, Justin DiDonato and Kenny Sysyn earned a spot on the list. In the field, Bill Wojcik and Alex Lemery were recognized.
Mead struck out 31 in 23 innings last season.
DiDonato was off to a hot start on the mound in 2020, earning a pair of Atlantic East Pitcher of the Week honors. In six appearances, DiDonato posted a perfect 3-0 record, with 34 strikeouts and a 2.96 earned run average.
Sysyn appeared in 12 games a year ago. In 132/3 innings, the right-hander fanned 17 and had a 2.63 ERA.
Wojcik was off to one of the finest starts in the history of Marymount program in 2020. In 17 games, the infielder amassed 27 hits (seven doubles, four home runs) and 14 RBI with 13 walks.
For his efforts, Wojcik was crowned the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ Player of the Year.
Lemery had 15 hits (two doubles, one triple, two home runs) and 10 RBI. On defense, Lemery registered 21 putouts, 39 assists, and a .909 fielding percentage.
Marymount finished 13-6-1 last season when the campaign was halted following a March 14 doubleheader sweep over McDaniel College.
MARYMOUNT BASKETBALL: The Marymount University men’s and women’s basketball teams opened their shortened 2020-21 seasons with victories. The men defeated Moravian, 89-78, and the women routed Neumann, 63-22.
Leading the men was Steve Etienne with 22 points and six rebounds; Montell Cooper had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists; and Roey Stern had 14 points and five rebounds.
For the Marymount women, Taylor Love scored 13 points and yanked 10 rebounds for a double-double. Amanda Claggett scored 11 and had three steals and Symantha Shackelford had eight points and three assists.
The men’s basketball team has a total of six games scheduled at this time and the women four. The seasons have been significantly cut short and have started late because of the COVD-19 pandemic.
