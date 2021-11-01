The entire 2001-2002 Marymount University women’s basketball team recently was inducted into the college’s Sports Hall of Fame during an Oct. 15 banquet at the Westin Arlington Gateway. That team, coached then by Bill Finney (pictured center in back row), advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament Final Four that season, losing in the semifinals.
Other Marymount Hall of Fame inductees at the ceremony were Bobby Barrett (men’s swimming, Class of 2008), Cori Carson (women’s basketball) and Stephen Milano (men’s lacrosse, Class of 2001).
