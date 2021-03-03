The Marymount University baseball team earned some preseason recognition when the Saints were ranked No. 1 in the Atlantic East Conference preseason poll.
The annual poll voted on by the league’s coaches. Marymount received three first-place votes. Cabrini University was No. 2 in the poll.
Immaculata University was picked third, followed by Neumann University, Gwynedd Mercy University and Marywood University.
Last spring, the Saints were off to a strong start with a 13-6-1 overall record before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the season. Marymount returns numerous pitchers and position players this season, including reigning Virginia Sports Information Director’s Player of the Year Bill Wojcik.
In other preseason news, the Saints landed six players on the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s Division III Players to Watch List.
Marymount begins its shortened 22-game 2021 regular season March 7 with a doubleheader against Washington College of Chestertown, Md.
BASKETBALL: The Marymount University women’s basketball team split the final two games of its significantly shortened Division III season. The Saints lost to Salisbury, 57-39, then defeated Neumann, 69-48.
Against Salisbury, Katie McShea had 17 points and six rebounds. Taylor Love scored three points and gathered eight rebounds and Kathryn Ryan had two points, eight boards, two assists and two steals.
In the win over Neumann, McShea had 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Love had eight points and nine rebounds and Lauren Cunningham had eight points and two boards.
Marymount played three games with a 2-1 record and played two exhibition games.
* The Marymount men’s team lost to Christopher Newport, 84-75, in one of its recent games. Montell Cooper had 18 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, four assists and three steals to lead the Saints.
Also for Marymount, Steven Etienne had 16 points, four blocks, two steals and had two rebounds; Xavier Reaves had seven points and nine rebounds; Bryce Consalves had seven points and four boards; Nick Rivas added seven points and three boards; and Jared Perry had six points, six assists and two steals.
Marymount led 44-32 at halftime, then was outscored 52-31.
In another recent game, Marymount defeated St. Mary’s, 82-76. Roey Stern had 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals to lead the Saints.
Etienne and Cooper each scored 12 points and Reaves added 10 with four rebounds. Cooper also had four rebounds.
OTHER SPORTS: The Marymount University women’s volleyball team and men’s and women’s soccer teams are also playing a few regular season matches in a much abbreviated season, similar to what the school’s basketball teams have done. The regular fall season for soccer and volleyball was canceled because of the pandemic.
The women’s volleyball team defeated Lynchburg, 3-2, in its first match.
In the win, Elissa Munsternman had 16 kills and 16 digs for the Saints. Caylee Shelton had 12 kills and 14 digs, Alexis Franklin had nine assists and Jasmine Roy had 19 digs. Sydney Sands had 35 assists for Marymount.
