The Marymount University Athletics Hall of Fame will honor its 2022 inductees as part of homecoming weekend on Thursday, Oct. 13.
This year’s class is Anna Macedonia (women’s swimming, 2008-12), Marcellus Smith (men’s basketball, 1991-95), longtime head soccer coach Keith Moser (1990-2018) and longtime head swimming coach Mike Clark (1990-2019). Additionally, Peter and Susan Converse were selected to the Marymount Hall of Friends.
Also, all varsity athletic alums from the pre-coed era will be recognized with the Pioneer Award in honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
The event is 6 p.m. at the Westin Arlington Gateway.
“It is a great honor for all of the inductees as their legacy at Marymount will be remembered forever,” Marymount director of athletics Jill McCabe said.
* Macedonia was one of the most decorated swimmers in Marymount history. She finished her career as a two-time honorable-mention All-American in the 100 backstroke. In addition to the 100 back, Macedonia competed at the 2011 and 2012 Division III NCAA championships in the 200 back, 50 freestyle and 100 free events.
She was a two-time Capital Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Year. To this day, Macedonia holds four individual program records and is part of three more relay records. Her time of 56.16 in the 100 back is still a CAC meet record.
Macedonia recently joined the faculty at Marymount as an adjunct professor.
* Smith was a force to be reckoned with in the paint during his time in Arlington. For his career, Smith made 62 percent of his shots. His best season was the 1992-93 campaign when he shot 66.2 percent from the field; it stands as the best shooting season in program history and ranked fourth in the nation in 1993.
Smith left Marymount as the school’s single-game scoring leader after dropping 36 points in one game. He finished his career with 874 points in 65 games.
* Moser was one of the longest-tenured coaches in Marymount history. Before retiring after the 2018 season, Moser was the head men’s soccer coach for 29 seasons. He also coached the women’s soccer program for his first four years in Arlington and was named the 1993 Capital Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Coach of the Year.
Moser racked up 166 wins as a Marymount coach.
* Clark was another long-tenured head coach at Marymount. He spent 28 seasons at the helm of the men’s and women’s swim programs. He was named Capital Athletic Conference Coach of the Year four times and was named Atlantic East Coach of the Year in 2019.
He amassed 140 victories at Marymount.
* Peter and Susan Converse are longtime neighbors of Marymount University. Peter Converse currently serves on the board of trustees.
Their generous gift to athletics led to the 2018 dedication of the Converse Family Sports Complex, which includes the Converse Family Field House and Converse Family Field.
