There are a lot of details still to work out, like hiring a coaching staff, recruiting players, making a schedule and finding a home field. But Marymount University has made the decision to start a women’s softball program, beginning with the 2022 spring season.
“We are tremendously excited to welcome even more Saints athletes to our campus through the addition of softball at Marymount,” president Becerra said.
Softball has been on the short list of additional sports for Marymount athletics for the past four years the school said.
Softball will increase the total count of Marymount’s Division III athletic program to 20 sports. The team will play in the Atlantic East Conference along with Cabrini, Gwynedd Mercy, Immaculata, Marywood, Neumann and Wesley.
Marymount will play a full conference schedule its first season, in addition to some non-league contests. The total number of games that first season is yet to be determined.
Marymount officials said it has begun an extensive search for the Saints’ first head coach. Once that person is hired, then the recruiting process of players begins.
School officials said home games could be played in the Washington, D.C. or Arlington, but a field has not yet been secured.
There are multiple options for a home field in Arlington, like at Barcroft Park, Virginia Highlands Park or at one of the three public high-school fields at Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown.
There is no space for a field on Marymount’s small Arlington campus.
Northern Virginia is a prime area for top-quality talent in girls high-school and club softball, with teams frequently winning significant championships at each level. Marymount is hoping to attract some of those local players.
Marymount began a baseball program a few years ago, and the springtime team quickly became a perennial conference contender.
