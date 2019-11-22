A season that began as a struggle, ended with an historic high-water mark for the Marymount University Saints.
The campaign ended for Marymount (26-11) with a 3-0 loss to highly-ranked Trinity Texas in the regional finals (sweet 16) of the women’s NCAA Division III volleyball tournament, snapping a 12-match victory streak.
The Saints, which began the season with records of 0-4 and 1-6, were 2-1 in the NCAA playoffs, their first NCAA-tourney wins in program history and second appearance in the competition. Victories came over Randolph-Macon, and nemesis Christopher Newport, 3-2.
The Saints had not defeated Christopher Newport in years, losing twice to the rival during the 2019 regular season.
“We knew we had a tough schedule at the start of the season,” Marymount coach Beth Ann Wilson said. “My concern was that would effect us and we would be expecting to keep losing. But that didn’t happen. Instead, we kept improving and figuring out each other as a team, and kept winning and didn’t give up. That’s why we were able to beat Christopher Newport. Everything fell into place.”
Marymount earned the NCAA berth by winning both the Atlantic East Conference regular-season and tournament titles, going 8-0 against those opponents. The team was ranked seventh and eighth at times in the Mid-Atlantic Region.
“We had 18 players who came in each day to push each other to get better,” said Wilson, who has coached Marymount for 27 seasons and has 484 career wins.
Three of those standout players were juniors Mykael Johnson and Maggie Viniard and freshman Elissa Munsterman.
Johnson, a hitter with 500 kills and 330 digs, was chosen the conference Player of the Year and setter Viniard the Specialty Player of the Year, with team highs in assists (1,210) and aces (51) to go with 315 digs. Munsterman was the Rookie of the Year. Johnson and Viniard were all-conference first-team selections.
Against Trinity in the loss, Marymount was without injured Viniard.
“It was a huge loss. It would have been interesting how we might have done with Maggie in the lineup,” Wilson said.
Making second-team all conference from Marymount were senior Theresa Buscemi (team-high 511 digs) and junior Mydah Cordrey.
Other top players for the Saints were freshmen Sophie Meredith and Sarah Pham, sophomore Caylee Shelton and juniors Jasmine Roy, Alexa Marcum and Michaella Ulses. Miranda Cooksey and Alana Ball were the two other seniors.
The roster included seven freshmen.
“We had a strong freshman class, so we should be in a good situation next season,” Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.